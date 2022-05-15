Publication of the fifth edition of the brochure “Le Québec pour tous”

MontrealAnd April 13, 2022 / CNW Telbec / – The new brochure “Le Québec pour tous” is finally available! his 5And ed, it has been a facelift and a more intense content to allow people with disabilities who want to visit Quebec to better plan their stay.



Produced with the financial support of the Alliance de l’industrie Touristique du Québec, the Agency for Economic Development Canada For the regions of Quebec and the Government of Quebec, the new brochure “Le Québec pour tous” lists by area accessible or partially accessible according to the following categories: parks and outdoor spaces, culture and heritage, flavors and traditions, sports and recreation or accommodation.

The brochure is available in hard copy, in French or English. It is also available online in an interactive format where you can click on each institution to discover Kéroul’s profile for more details on site accessibility.

“We hope on the one hand this new brochure will make it easier for foreign travelers to come to visit us, and on the other hand it will inspire Quebecers to continue their adventures in beautiful county And to make great discoveries in the institutions we have evaluated and listed”, comments Isabelle DucharmeChairman of the Board of Directors of Kirol.

About “Quebec for All”

Quebec for everyone is a sign Kirol. she hasOnline platform And’brochure Promoting access to Quebec for French and English speaking travelers. These two methods provide practical information about the accessibility of places in Quebec thanks to the Kéroul database. They also provide information on public transportation and support services. finally, Blog It regularly offers accessible and adapted outing videos and ideas for discovering Quebec.

from Kirol

The distinguished interlocutor of the Quebec Ministry of Tourism in terms of accessibility, Kyrol has been aiming to make tourism and culture accessible to people with limited physical abilities for over 40 years. The organization has a database of more than 4000 institutions accredited according to their level of accessibility, supports organizations in improving their infrastructures and services, trains front-line staff, and manages tourism enterprises for the Accessibility Program (PAET) entrusted by the Ministry of Tourism.

