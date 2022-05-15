Amelie Carrier has released the first volume of her science fiction novel

Starting Monday, May 16, the first volume of the PERDRE science fiction series, written by Beauceronne Amélie Carrier, will be available.

Between order and chaos It tells of the amazing adventures of Masaki Fukuda, a survivor from Immémoria, the Late Land, who, in the year 2173, will be captured by secret agents endowed with supernatural powers. This organization called PERDRE, under the guidance of the artificial intelligence that works on human gems, realizes in it a high potential that can be exploited. Marie Sully, an agent with the ability to repair damaged Essences, is tasked with persuading Masaki to join the organization, as he has a core with complex power. He refuses his fate.

” Intuitive and inquisitive by nature, a reference by training, Amélie Carrier has always been able to make her loved ones rock with her words, and has easy deed. Although Amelie struggled with many health issues at a young age, writing was always a way for her to turn her feelings into characters and let them escape. Can we read in the press release announcing the new publication.

By the way, the author presents an unusual launch of her book on Saturday, May 21 at 1:30 p.m., in Espace input From the campus of Saint-Georges in Cégep Beauce-Appalaches. Thus, parents, friends and readers who want to plunge into a new, techno-futuristic world will be welcomed by characters from the presented novel. On the agenda: a snack, raffles, a signature session and a surprise activity where guests can interact with the hosts and the author of this festive event.

Between order and chaos It will be available May 16 in many bookstores in Quebec, as well as on the Distribulivres website. It is also possible to order copies of Amélie Carrier via her Facebook page Emily Carrier is an author.