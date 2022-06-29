Putin says shirtless G7 leaders would be a ‘disgusting sight’

On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin joked about the G7 leaders who recently enjoyed mocking the Russian president’s manly image, saying that seeing them shirtless would be a “disgusting sight”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked at the opening of the Group of Seven summit in Germany on Sunday whether top world leaders should put on or take off their jackets to show off the Pecs.

“We have to show we’re stronger than Putin,” he called, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added, “We’d qualify for a topless riding demonstration,” referring to a famous photoshoot of Vladimir Putin on horseback without a shirt in 2009.

“I don’t know if they wanted to take off their clothes to the waist or even lower, but in any case, it was a disgusting sight,” Putin said at a press conference in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.