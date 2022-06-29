PGA Canada Women’s Championship: Sarah-Yves Riom leads at Bromont

Sarah-Yves Riom, an amateur on the Canadian national golf team, took first place after the first day of competition at the Canadian Women’s Championships in Bromont on Wednesday.

The Quebec native gave a 69-shot (-4) card, punctuated by seven birds, to take the lead. South Korean Min Ji Kim is her main stalker, with one bullet behind her.

“I started the day a little rough, but I had some really good birds at the start of my nine, and another good bird on the ninth when I came out of the bunker. I’ve played in a lot of rookie events here, so it’s always good to come back in,” Ryome said in a statement. Bromont, especially for playing in this event.”

The 22-year-old golfer, who is part of the Vermont State University team in South Carolina, is trying to become the first amateur to win the tournament since Ontarian Brook M. Henderson in 2015.

This year’s tournament was combined with the Bromont Invitational “in order to ease the schedule for players across the country.” Regulars at the event include Caroline Siut of Brossard, who has won two recent editions of the invitation. She scored the third best result in the first round, 71 (-2).

“It’s a good round to start the tournament. I was a bit disappointed with my performance in 5secs and on my iron shots, but overall everything was fine. I’m still very comfortable on this course and have played it a lot this year, so it can definitely help me out.” ,” explained the professional apprentice from Golf Château-Bromont.

Forty-one golfers are registered for this event, including 16 players from Quebec. Josée Doyon is the only other County Belle representative in the top ten, eighth having played 74 (+1).