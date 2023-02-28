Putin signed the suspension of Russia’s participation in New START

The agency added that the president can once again decide on a possible renewal of participation in the agreement. The law has already been published and is in force.

Putin announced Russia’s suspension from the deal last week in a speech to Russian lawmakers. Then they immediately approved the submitted document.

At the same time, Russian diplomacy announced last week that Moscow would continue to observe the limitations laid out in the agreement, which limits the two powers’ nuclear arsenals to a maximum of 1,550 strategic nuclear weapons and 700 ICBMs or missiles.

Russia undertakes to continue to abide by the limits set out in New START Europe

The Defense Ministry also said it intends to continue to abide by the restrictions imposed by the agreement.

The aforementioned agreement was signed in 2010 in Prague by the then presidents of the United States and Russia, Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev.

Russia had previously refused to cooperate in nuclear weapons inspections, the terms of which are described in this treaty.

The New START Agreement is the last significant nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and America. It is scheduled to expire in 2026.

Russia’s announcement last week sparked alarming reactions from Washington and European capitals.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Putin’s statement irresponsible on Tuesday. Among other things, the Czech Foreign Ministry also condemned the decision of the Russian president and called on Moscow to return to fulfilling the agreement.