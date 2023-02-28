Belarusian police are looking for a suspect who sabotaged a Russian spy plane | radio

Belarusian police are looking for a man they suspect of diverting a flight on Sunday at Machulychye military airport near Minsk. According to the Belarusian opposition, a Russian military A-50 early warning aircraft was damaged. The opposition Zercalo website said police were officially looking for the man on suspicion of having committed a “particularly serious crime”. He also posted photos that were being distributed by the police “with an appeal for vigilance”. The Belarusian authorities have not yet confirmed the news of the attack on the Russian plane.



February 28, 2023

Beria A-50 | Photo: Maxim Kozovkov / TASS | Source: Profimedia

The suspect is supposed to be Nikolai Shvetsov, 29, a native of Crimea. When Zircalo’s servant editor, acting as an “attentive citizen”, contacted police headquarters in Hummel, they confirmed that they were indeed looking for the person in question. The policeman immediately asked her if she had seen the suspect anywhere. She replied that she had not seen, but was afraid to go out into the street when such a criminal was there.

“Don’t worry, you can go out into the street, and you can live a normal life. But if you see someone like that, call,” the law enforcement officer advised him.

Security forces are searching for a suspect in a sabotage attack at a military airport in Machulishi. We talked with the chief of people Azarov, the police and the reader. zeerkalo.website/news/life/3352…





3



16

Aljaksandr Azarau, head of the opposition organization ByPol, which includes former representatives of the Belarusian security forces, attributed the attack on the Russian plane to Belarusian supporters.

But he denied that Švec belonged to them. “We don’t know this person. I don’t know who he is,” Zercalo said. He speculated that Belarusian police officers were tasked with selecting suspects, “but God knows how they found him.” “Maybe he went by chance.” (shoemaker) On the street he is an immediate suspect.”

mission aircraft

The A-50 was the only aircraft in Belarus. Every time this plane took off, they declared air alert in Ukraine, because the machine coordinates the missile strikes of the bombers. “It corrects the activity of all enemy air forces. It is a very important and expensive aircraft,” the ByPol ​​chief said earlier. Reuters reported that the aircraft can track up to 60 targets simultaneously.

I am proud of all the Belarusians who continue to resist the hybrid Russian occupation of Belarus and fight for the freedom of Ukraine. Your brave actions show the world that Belarus stands against imperialist aggression. Glory to our heroes!





422



3573

According to the Belarusian opposition, the plane was hit on Sunday morning at the Machulishi military airport near Minsk. Azzaro said the damage is so severe that the machine is inoperable. According to him, the operation was carried out at the airport by Belarusian partisans of the Beremoha (Victory) movement using two drones. On the same day, Belarusian opposition leader Svegatlana Sichanowska welcomed the attack on Twitter.



The BBC’s Russian-language version also wrote that the A-50 is a military target of great importance and described it as the air group’s “ears, eyes and nervous system”. Judging by the information on social networks, there were also MiG-31 fighters and Il-76 cargo planes at the air base, but they will represent less important targets.

If the A-50 was confirmed to have been hit, the attack was well planned. Al-Khadem added that Russia has a total of nine Soviet A-50 aircraft and four machines in the modernized version of the A-50U at its disposal. Other sources indicate three original A-50s and six modernized A-50Us in service with the Russian Air Force, and India has purchased three machines in the export version.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the attack of the Russian A-50 on the Belarus airport, Ukrainian server Focus wrote, referring to a statement by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat on state television. According to Reuters, the Kremlin declined to comment on the ByPol ​​chief’s statement. According to Polish broadcaster Belsat, Minsk has not yet commented on the damage to the aircraft at the Maculiščy base.

