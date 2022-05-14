QMJHL: Complete The Titan Return against the Mooseheads

Friday, May 13, 2022, 8:40 pm

Thomas Belgaard scored a reduced goal when the Acadian Bathurst Titan defeated the Halifax Mosheads 2-1 on Friday to advance to the second round of the QMJHL Playoffs.

What a solo effort by Belgardi at a disadvantage

Titan let the first two games of the series slip away, but reclaimed the lead by winning three games in a row to win the series in five.

Belgard’s goal came in the 9:01 minute of the third half.

Intercept a pass from Halifax during the Mooseheads’ strong play in Titan’s defensive zone. He then took off, passing two Mosaide players, and dribbling Halifax goalkeeper Matisse Russo, who ran out of his net in a desperate attempt to block the ball and scored the winning goal.

Russo saved 43 balls for Halifax, but his decision to leave his cage with Belgaard’s arrival seemed ill-advised.

Ben Allison opened the scoring in the match less than two minutes before halftime, giving Acadian Bathurst a 1-0 lead.

Halifax’s Attilio Biasca tied 1-1 in 6:26 of the third.

Titan will see the Charlottetown Islanders in the second round.