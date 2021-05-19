The Pandemic Resumes Ahead of the Olympics: The Quebec Example in Japan Testifies

The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23, 2021, after being postponed due to the epidemic. However, there are still many concerns in the country of the rising sun, which has seen a spike in cases of Covid-19 virus since mid-April, which has pushed its residents out of vaccination.

According to Sebastian Pilot, a Quebec professional model who lives in Kawasaki, a suburb of Tokyo, the hospital system is overwhelmed. “People who work in hospitals are overwhelmed and under-staffed. The Japanese government is struggling to make quick decisions and this is also causing pressure. He wants to reach a million vaccines per day, but there is a big delay,” he says. Mr. Pilotte adds that the variables are another source of concern in Japan.

He said, “There are problems, but the Japanese are very proud, and I think they will accomplish.” “The Japanese people are calm and manage their stress well.”

Over the past three months, the country’s Olympic selections have gradually been announced, which people have been waiting for for a long time.

The model will not be present during the Olympics. Instead, he is considering coming to Quebec to spend time in his chalet in Lanaudière.

According to him, the COVID-19 case may limit the movement of athletes and the Olympic team if there are spectators at all. “That would be possible because the Japanese are a very disciplined people. They follow the message whatever the government asks for,” he explains.

According to Mr. Pilot, business has been very tough in Japan in recent months. We were on red alert. During the third wave, I didn’t work for 5 months, ”he explains. The model made YouTube videos about cycling the Land of the Rising Sun through that gap.

