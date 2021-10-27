Qualcomm Introduces New Mid-Range SoCs

The American founder reveals new references that will equip nearly 85 new smartphone models in the coming months.

The world seems to be suffering from an unprecedented shortage of chips. However, given the latest news from manufacturers, the discovery does not seem very clear. Whether it is Apple and home-made computer chips, Google is equipped with a Tensor chip from Pixel 6Or even Samsung, Huawei, and soon OPPOMost of the manufacturers have serious ambitions in this sector.

However, the king of smartphone SoCs, Qualcomm, has no intention of giving it up. To show his progress, the American founder has just unveiled a slew of new chips for mid-range mobile phones. And so we find Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, Snapdragon 695 5G, 680 4G and Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G.

Most of these chips are based on the new generation of mobile networks, 5G. This is the cool novelty of these chips, which are ultimately only enhanced versions of the SoC found in Qualcomm. We still saw a good performance boost on some of them, like the Snapdragon 695 5G which offers 30% more performance on its graphics.

These new chips will land in the coming months in nearly 85 devices in Xiaomi, Motorola, Nokia, Honor, Oppo or Vivo. “We are pleased to adopt the new Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G and Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platforms that will allow the entire world to get a taste of 5G networks but also improve AI and a more immersive gaming experience.” The Vice President of Xiaomi said in the announcement of these new chips from Qualcomm.