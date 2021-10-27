BK Suban fined for gesture against Milan Lucic

The rivalry between BK Suban and Milan Lucic is not new. Just remember some of the previous matches between two previous teams, the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins.

Subban, who now wears New Jersey Devils colors, was fined $5,000 Wednesday for tripping veteran Calgary Flames. And so he dangerously put his leg behind Lucic’s knee to make him fall on the ice.

The gesture came on Tuesday, in the first half, with a 5-3 loss to the Devils at home. Sabban then received a minor punishment.

The amount of $5,000 is the maximum fine stipulated, as per the collective agreement. Suban, who earns an average salary of $9 million per season, shouldn’t suffer much financially. The defender is also on his last run of an eight-year contract for $72 million. Five games later, the 32-year-old is still looking for a first point of the season. It also displays a differential of -4.

