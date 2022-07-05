Soccer Canada introduces new offers for national teams

The Canadian Football Association said on Monday it has made new compensation offers for its women’s and men’s national teams.

In a press release, the National Union indicated that it made these offers on June 23, and that it is continuing negotiations “in a confidential manner, as a willing and respected partner”.

Soccer Canada seeks to coordinate compensation paid to both teams, transfer policies, as well as create high performance environments.

The Canadians recently refused to play a friendly against Panama in Vancouver in protest of “unnecessarily lengthy negotiations” to ratify a new contract. Players want a bigger share of World Cup giveaways and ‘complete family and friends’ packages for the tournament, which kicks off in November in Qatar.

Canadian Football Club also confirmed, Monday, that the men’s team will play two friendlies in Europe on September 23 and 27. The team is also expected to play a pre-season final in November. The opponents and venues for these three matches will be announced at a later time.