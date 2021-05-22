Quebec is untied against frustrating Canada

Anti-Quebec sentiment has increased in English Canada since Justin Trudeau It decided that Quebec itself could amend the Quebec provision of the constitution. This political debate could strongly influence the upcoming federal elections.

Thirty years after the Lake Mitch Agreement failed, we’re back to the same discussions. Meech wanted to know Quebec as a privileged community. The score was NO in the far reaches of Canada. This was experienced as a humiliation in Quebec, one that left its mark.

Reading the reactions to Quebec’s initiative to incorporate Quebec as a nation into the constitution today, I have a strange impression.

As if there were a few in English Canada who had experience saying a big “no” to Quebec.

As if we found satisfaction in the strength of the majority in rejecting its approval. Even if that means betraying the founding principles of this country that was a compromise between two states.

Legault Approach

The Legault government has changed the situation. This time, Quebec asserts itself without asking permission. In the law of secularism as in the last law 96 on French, Quebec defines itself. Quebec is neither in a wait-and-see mode nor in a position to order. It is moving forward with new maturity and confidence: what some call an unfettered nationalism.

Perhaps this is what frustrates the rest of Canada. Watch Quebec act with confidence. It no longer felt Quebec presenting itself as our applicant that we had the privilege to reject empty-handed.

This frustration turns against Justin Trudeau. The National Mail It went away yesterday. In a large print, Supportive Pictures, he compared Justin Trudeau to his father. Important point: One member of the Troodius family fought the Nationalists in Quebec, while the other was courting them. The Toronto Daily feels nostalgic for the disdain with which Pierre Elliott Trudeau dealt with Quebecers’ desire to assert themselves.

Pierre Elliott Trudeau

People from Mail He seems to be forgetting some historical details. Pierre Elliott Trudeau certainly had electoral success in Quebec, despite his clash with René Levesque. But when he left, he left fractured Canada. Quebec did not sign its 1982 constitution, and its confrontational approach paved the way for the 1995 referendum when Canada slipped to half a percent.

Quebec has changed. The sovereign movement no longer displaces the masses. Those who interpret it in the rest of Canada as eroding nationalism are wrong. Nationalism expresses itself differently, but it is probably stronger than ever. Under François Legault, confirmation is taking shape, bills are adopted and constitutional change is now proposed.

Quebec is not asking permission from Canada English. But if the anti-Quebec movement gets in the way, then unfettered Quebec may react in a way we’ve never seen before.