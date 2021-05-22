MS: They will walk as a family

Becancour. May is an opportunity for the Canadian Multiple Sclerosis Society at Center de Quebec to raise awareness. A cause that particularly affects Louis Jocelyn, a man who has lived with the condition for 30 years and his family.

Always upright despite being in a wheelchair, the former police officer who lives in Saint-Grégoire is still hoping to someday find a cure for the autoimmune disease that has, in his case, made him quadriplegic.

“My wife helped me a lot. I keep my spirits high. At 73, despite everything, I was living a good life. I still felt useful. Helping my grandson with his homework. When I was his age, I used to run,” recalls Louis Jocelyn With passion. “I invite everyone to donate to multiple sclerosis research.” I’ll give anything to walk again, “he testifies.

Furthermore, the Canadian Multiple Sclerosis Society at Center-du-Québec invites citizens to create their own march on May 30 and make a donation to support research and services to members of the area. This is what Louise, Louis’ wife, and her grandson Thomas Jocelyn will do.

“We are facing this as a family and that is why we, Thomas and I, will walk down our street and in the surroundings.” Louise Rochelle says determinedly even with the pandemic, we are doing the same.

“Even from a distance, we will move to remind people with multiple sclerosis that they are not alone in their battle against disease. This year, all of us will be marching in our neighborhood to raise money to end MS. People interested can. Create a team or donate by supporting a regional team. Regardless of the amount, says Marie-José Boucher, the organization’s executive director, every contribution is of the utmost importance to the cause.

It also announces that her organization will have a service point in Nicolet to service the Migrant Resource Centers in Nikolay Yamaska ​​and Becancour.

It will be based at CDC Nicolet-Yamaska. We have a partnership with them. We had to open it before the epidemic started. We want to be in the region. We can send emails and make calls, but there is no such thing as being near our members. When rules allow, we’ll be physically present at Nicolet. By being there, it will allow me to meet people who find it more difficult to navigate. “It makes a huge difference in their lives,” explains Marie Jose Boucher.

Remember, multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease characterized by a series of relapses and remissions. People often have difficulty identifying early symptoms of extreme fatigue, vision disturbances, pain, dizziness, loss of balance and memory, or numbness.

There is currently no cure for this disease, which affects about 1 in 400 people. However, current treatments can reduce the frequency and severity of attacks to relieve symptoms.

Do you know?

The MS Society offers a variety of programs and services to help people with multiple sclerosis. Listen to its members and those close to them, she supports them and helps to break the isolation.

Every year, the MS Society organizes various activities, conferences and information sessions. It also acts as a conveyor belt by referring members to specific services and supports such as access to suitable vehicles, housing assistance, financial support, etc.