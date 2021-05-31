Quebec provides approximately 700 vacant housing units in HLMs across the province

The Legault government announced Monday that the nearly 700 currently vacant units of Low Rent Housing (HLM) across the province can be populated by Quebecers in need, whose incomes exceed the current limit.

“In this period when housing needs are significant in many regions of Quebec, it is essential to think outside the box and think differently.” Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, André Laforst, said, “Once I was notified of the availability of some housing units, I immediately took all necessary steps to correct the situation. “.

The announcement comes in addition to $ 100 million to renovate more than 500 housing units in low-rent housing in Montreal, and cumulative investments of more than $ 730 million to build more than 8,000 affordable social housing units, and in partnership with the federal government to add 1,500 affordable housing in Quebec. .

In municipalities with an HLM housing waiting list, this will be respected to determine the allocation. In municipalities with no waiting list, greater flexibility given to income standards will allow more people to acquire this type of housing.

In addition to these newly available housing, Minister Laforst has allowed housing offices to book private residences for 1he is July.

