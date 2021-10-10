Quebec Solidere wants new aid measures for SMEs

(Montreal) Quebec Solidere (QS) is asking the government to update assistance programs for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) still reeling from the consequences of the pandemic.

Small and medium-sized businesses that have suspended all or part of their activities due to the health crisis can obtain financing through the Enterprise Assistance Program in High Alert Regions (AERAM).

But this programme, which took the form of a loan forgiveness, was halted on September 30, “while the epidemic is not over yet,” says Ruba Ghazal, a spokeswoman for the second opposition group on economic affairs.

MP urges government to extend or adapt AERAM.

“We have to update assistance programs, because bars and restaurants are not fully functional, and since health measures have not yet been relaxed, which generates costs for merchants, it is necessary to adapt programs to help the situation,” the Mercier member said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

Photo of Marco Campanozzi, press archive Representative Ruba Ghazal.

To help companies weather the fourth wave, Quebec Solidere is also proposing to amend the Temporary Coordinated Action Program for Enterprise (PACTE) and the Emergency Assistance Program for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (PAUPME), which provide loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

“The PACT and PAUPME agreement is still valid, but they are loans, and companies must start paying interest on these loans from November 30, while health measures are still in place,” said Ruba Ghazal, adding that some companies will not be able to . To pay interest when they struggle to keep their heads above water.

Québec Solidaire joins its voice in the Nouvelle Association des Bars du Québec, which demands the 3% interest on loans granted by the government in emergency aid programs such as PACTE and PAUPME be cancelled.