The Canadian will be able to sell at the Bell Center

This means that 21,302 fans will be able to watch the Canadian club’s opening game on October 16 against the New York Rangers.

However, all spectators are required to present their vaccination passport prior to entry. Wearing a mask will also be mandatory.

During the last qualifiers, the spectator limit was set at 3,500. It increased to 7,500 in September.

This news was warmly welcomed by members of the housing boards, starting with the top management.

This is great news for all the cultural, entertainment and sports industries that have been hit hard by the pandemic. We are very keen to find onlookers in our rooms and will make sure that standards of excellence in terms of hygienic procedures are maintained in order to ensure a safe return to normal. , said Groupe CH Head of Sports and Entertainment, France Margaret Bélanger.

It’s exciting, it’s great news Defender Jeff Petrie said at a news conference.

There is no better place in the league than the Bell Center to play hockey, but above all win. In last year’s qualifiers, we felt supported by a few thousand spectators on and off site. This year, we will be entitled to overcrowded rooms. The atmosphere at the Bell Center is one of the reasons why I signed the contract extension with the Canadians.

It is very positive to play in front of a full house. It gives extra energy, that’s for sure Dominique Ducharme argued.

Above all, I think it’s a good thing for viewers. I think we in Quebec, we did it really well. It allows people here to be rewarded for their efforts , he added.

CF Montreal confirmed at the end of the day that they can also open their stadium to its maximum capacity , although the closure of Section 132 remains in effect.

The new measures will apply for the last three games of the season, starting October 16 against Philadelphia.