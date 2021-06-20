Quebecers are invited to get proof of their vaccination

(Montreal) The Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dube, is calling on residents of Quebec who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to obtain proof of vaccination, if they have not already done so.

In a tweet broadcast early Sunday morning, Dube added the link for this vaccine guide on quebec.ca.

Click here to access the form

Its release comes as Quebec introduced 91,197 new doses of the vaccine on Saturday, totaling more than 7.2 million doses so far. The county has administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a rate of 84.73%.

Note that three new areas will also turn green on Monday.

These are Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, and Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec. This change in the region includes some relaxation of sanitary rules.

Thus, gatherings in homes and on private land will now be allowed with a maximum of 10 people from three different addresses, that is, three families instead of two as was the case in the yellow zone.

In restaurants and bars it will be possible to meet up to 10 people around the same table. However, organizations must continue to keep a record of customers.

In areas that will reach the green alert level on Monday, authorities on Sunday reported two more cases in Maurice – Center de Québec and Saguené – Lac Saint-Jean, but neither occurred in Bas-Saint-Laurent.

In addition, new phases of the dismantling plan will come into effect this week, particularly with the opening of day camps and tourist camps.

From Friday, June 25, Quebecers will also be able to reconnect with major outdoor festivals and events, with a maximum of 3,500 spectators at each location, while respecting health measures.

The drive parks located on the green and yellow levels will also be able to accommodate 3,500 people.

Check the rules in your area