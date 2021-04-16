Rally art will be sliding in style on the Switch this summer

Canadian and independent company Funselektor announced the highly acclaimed racing game, The art of gathering, On Switch during the summer of 2021. Information was shared for the first time during the event Nintendo Indy World Aired yesterday.

Edition La Switch d ‘The art of gathering It will benefit from all previously released updates on the PC version, as well as the next “Kenya” update scheduled to be released simultaneously with the console release.

With an 80 Metacritic score and a “very positive” reception (2,069 user reviews) on Steam, the art of rally is a stylized driving experience inspired by the golden age of rallying that takes players to travel the world. In beautiful, reality-inspired environments. Places like Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Japan and Germany.

About modernizing Kenya:

6 demanding new stages in stunning landscapes, including Mount Kenya and Lake Victoria.

1 level in free mode to relax under the African sky

4 new cars frome

2 new music tracks

Zebras, giraffes and elephants !!!!!

About the art of rally:

Become a premium chauffeur during the golden years of rally in Career Mode.

61 iconic rally cars from the 1960s to the 1990s, Group B, Group S, Group A.

60 gathered in Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Japan and Germany.

Daily and weekly challenges with leaderboards.

Photo mode and playback for sharing photos.

“Stealth” mode to improve your score

About Funselektor:

Indie Dune developer “Funselektor” Casu has a soft spot for car racing, as his games suggest. After Absolute Drift in 2015, Dune was released in September 2020 The art of gathering, A tribute to the golden age of rally cars and vintage cars.

When it’s not programming (programming or driving, you have to choose), Dune crosses Canada and the US in his truck / office on wheels.