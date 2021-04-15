Another month to pay off your tax balance in Quebec

Quebecers who file an income tax return after April 30 will not be slapped on their fingers by Revenu Québec.

For the second year in a row due to the pandemic, taxpayers with a tax credit will have no penalty or interest payable if they submit their tax statements by May 31 at the latest.

This measure, as it happened during the first wave of the pandemic, aims to allow hard-hit people to have more time to pay their tax balances.

“I asked Revenu Québec to show flexibility in order to take into account the difficulties that the current health situation may cause to some citizens. Quebec’s Minister of Finance, Eric Gerrard, said,“ We ​​continue to closely monitor the situation and will be there to help the Quebecers as long as necessary. ”

Revenu Quebec said it had received 3.3 million tax returns as of April 14, “at a similar rate in previous years.” Last year, three in five individuals received a tax refund.

