Rangers crush Senators to confirm match ticket

Ryan Strom also scored the Rangers goal, while goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin only needed 19 balls to win.

The blue shirts They were 7-1-1 in their last nine games and joined the Hurricanes at the top of the DC area with 100 points. Carolina, however, has another game to play.

The two teams will meet Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

With his 34-10-4 record, Shesterkin became the fourth goalkeeper in Rangers history to have at least 34 wins. Join Henrik Lundqvist, Ed Giacomin and Mike Richter in this select club.

Rangers continued their dominance at home by improving their record to 24-7-4 thanks to a successful 11-3-2 streak in their last 16 encounters in Manhattan. It is eight points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins and 12 over the Washington Capitals, which follows the standings standings.

The first half ended with a 1-1 draw, although Rangers clearly dominated the penalty shootout with a score of 13-3.

Early in the second half, Andrew Cobb broke the tie by defeating Anton Forsberg with a shot from the wrist from the top of the right circle.

Kreider led midway through the period, then Ström made it 4-1 before the second break. Kreider scored his 49th goal of the season late in the game to end this victory.

Kreider is just one goal away from becoming the fourth top scorer in Rangers history with 50 goals.

Forsberg saved 28 balls in the net for the Senators, who suffered a second straight loss after a three-game winning streak.