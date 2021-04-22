Raptors score important win over the Nets

A more significant gain given that Washington also won, against the Golden State.

The Cavaliers lent a helping hand to the Raptors with their victory over Chicago.

Raptors, Wizards, and Bulls are vying for 10th in the East (thus reaching the qualifying tournament).

Toronto is half a match away from 10th Wizards.

Bulls are half a game away from the Raptors.

Toronto featured full-impact quartet OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry for the first time since March 29.

They totaled 83 points: 27 for Sycam, 25 for Anunobi, 17 for Vanfleet and 14 for Lowry.

VanVleet made five three-pointers, one more than Anunoby.

After taking a 13-point lead after a quarter, the Nets’ lead narrowed to 58-56 in the first half.

In the third quarter, Lori’s long shot pervaded pushing 12-3 Raptors, to get a 71-65 pad.

A little later, a three-point shot from Siakam took Toronto’s priority to 85-72.

We started the game badly, but the chemistry developed quickly, ”said Nick Nurse, the Raptors coach. We have adapted well.

We were so creative, we created the appropriate shots depending on the situation. We have a long way to go, but it is a good step forward.

The reservists did well in the last quarter. Early in the penalty shoot-out, Utah Watanabe hit a three-point shot and Freddy Gillespie knocked out that led to SICAM’s free throws.

In the final minutes, Montrealer Khem Birch added a broken basket and a three-point shot.

Gillespie closed the meeting with five blocks.

Also from Montreal, Chris Boucher was forced to resign in the fourth quarter due to a left knee injury.

Birch collected 8 points and Boucher 4.

The Raptors will play again on Saturday afternoon in New York against the Knicks.

Brooklyn came close to six points late, but an offensive foul by Bruce Brown halted his momentum.

Second in the East, the net has to cope with the injuries of Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Keri Irving was their best player with 28 points on Wednesday.