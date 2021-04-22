Oklahoma passes law to protect drivers who beat protesters

A motor vehicle operator who inadvertently causes injury or death to any individual shall not be held criminally or civilian liable for the injury or death. To the victim if he is He runs away from riots And if he has Reasonable belief that the leak was necessary [le] Protection from serious injury or death , Stipulates the law.

The legislative text, which is due to go into effect on November 1, will also make roadblock a crime.

This is an important protection for citizens who are only trying to get out of a bad situation when fleeing illegal riots. Republican Rep. Kevin West, one of the law’s instigators, endorsed.

They should not be threatened with prosecution for trying to protect themselves, their families, or their property. Quote from:Kevin West, Republican Representative for the Oklahoma Legislature

The bill easily won the approval of the Legislative Assembly and the Senate, largely along party lines. Republicans have more than three-quarters of the seats in each of the two chambers of this southern US state.

according to Oklahoman Republicans have introduced dozens of bills in the wake of the protests that followed the killing in Minnesota of African-American George Floyd by a police officer last year. According to activists, these laws attack their right to protest, which was guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution.

In the afternoon, about 30 people entered the Oklahoma City Capitol to denounce the chain of actions. They were fired soon after.

They target groups of protesters who simply want to use freedom of expression, pass bills that scare them in hopes of denying them their rights in the First Amendment, and pass bills that nullify the crime of killing protesters, which is totally insane. Adriana Luz, founder of the Freedom and Collective Justice Coalition, apologized in an interview with Oklahoman.

Opponents of the law fear it will disproportionately affect members of ethnic minorities, who sometimes feel protest is the only way they should seek justice for serious police mistakes, they said.

Last June, a truck driver carrying a horse trailer ran into a crowd of protesters linked to the Black Lives Matter movement on a highway in Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city.

Several people were injured, and one of them remained paralyzed. The driver, who said he rushed over out of fear for the safety of his family, has not been charged.

This is the episode at the origin of the law, identified by Republican Senator Rob Standridge, another law engineer, citing The New York Times. He said he was not aware of any case in which a driver was charged after he hit protesters with his car.

Trend in Republican led countries

Elected officials from Iowa, where Republicans are also the majority, voted in favor of legislation that would grant immunity to drivers in similar circumstances.

According to the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law, an organization focused on the effects of laws on civil society, Republicans in 34 states have introduced more than 80 bills in one way or another that restrict the right to demonstrate.

according to The New York TimesThree of them now have the force of law in several states, namely Florida, Arkansas and Kansas.

In the wake of the protests for black rights, another approach that Democrats favored is reforms against police brutality and racial inequality.

For example, Democrats in the US Congress introduced George Floyd’s law enforcement bill, which was passed through the House of Representatives.

L ‘An ambitious legislative initiative Among other things, acquisitions of strangulation are prohibited (throttle ), A technique former cop Derek Chauvin used against George Floyd. The cop, who kept his knee on the 46-year-old African American’s neck for about 10 minutes, was also. convictedTuesday, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter by a Minneapolis jury.

Among other measures, the reform will facilitate legal action against police officers accused of misconduct by reducing the scope of legal protections they currently enjoy.