Migration: a large displacement of insects

It is not just spring that is in question. Global warming is affecting, among other things, insects many of which cannot survive in an extremely hot environment. This pushes them to migrate north to find more freshness.

This is the case with the large hairline (Papilio cresphontes), Large diurnal butterfly recently created in Quebec, even in winter. It grew its range 300 km north in just 20 years.

This raises many questions, starting with: Can the arrival of alien species have dire consequences for the ecosystem? And what happens to insects that do not move to the north?

Isabelle Bourgogne talks about it with:

Julie Augustin Researcher with a PhD from the University of Montreal in Biological Sciences, specializing in Entomology.

Researcher with a PhD from the University of Montreal in Biological Sciences, specializing in Entomology. Maxim Larivy, Director of the Montreal Insect Exposition; He tells us you can see this hairpin in the Montreal Botanical Garden.

How do butterflies adapt to climate change? What other insects are adapting to this new climate? What could limit their migration to the north? What determines whether newcomers remain in our latitudes?

Why does climate change affect insect fertility? What do we know about the effect of heat waves? As for insects that do not migrate north, are they destined for extinction?

Photo: The Great Hairstreak / Bernd Haynold / Wiktionary / CC

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

I vote for science It is broadcast on Mondays at 1 pm on five regional stations from VM Radio. Run by Isabel Bourgogne. Find this offer: Aurélie Lagueux-Beloin. You can also listen to us, among others, on CIBO (Senneterre), CFOU (Trois-Rivières), CIAX (Windsor) and CFLX (Sherbrooke).

On this page you will find links to shows from previous seasons. You can also follow us Twitter and on The social networking site Facebook.