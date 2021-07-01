Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: New demo mode and more coming in update 1.002

Available for about three weeks now, Latest authorship from Ratchet & Clank He has already won more than millions of players around the world. And if allowed to get a good overview of what the PS5 could have in the belly, Insomniac Games doesn’t intend to stop there. as updatesIn fact, the studio strives to continue to harness the power of the machine to the fullest. With patch 1.002 just posted, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart That’s how he getsNew display mode at 120Hz, which reduces latency on compatible screens and Resolution mode allows to go up to 40fps. Enough to enjoy your game in native 4K without having to limit yourself to 30fps of normal power in this mode.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at 4K 40fps, it’s now possible! – Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

In addition to this novelty, the developers have also made many other additions such as Possibility to deactivate the graphic effect that occurs at the time of the dash, whether in the game or in the photo mode, or in the mode Turn off the slow motion message when you level up. The photo mode She also has New optionsNow offers the ability to add colorful backgrounds and disable shields while new stickers appear. Finally, it is now possible Scroll through the directional keys to skip scenes. And all this without counting The usual fixes that improve the gaming experience By removing bugs and improving their stability.