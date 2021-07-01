‘Resident Alien’, a wacky sci-fi series – rts.ch

The funny and offbeat series “Resident Alien” helmed by the talented actor Alan Tudyk manages to make people laugh thanks to its originality. It’s currently available on RTS.

After accidentally colliding with Earth, an alien assumes the appearance of a doctor in a small town in Colorado to complete his mission: the extermination of humans.

In order for the alien to go unnoticed, he tries, without much success, to get used to the practices of humans while remaining at a distance. But after the town doctor is murdered, he becomes the new referring physician to find himself in constant contact with the residents. Then he meets a nine-year-old boy who he can see in his true alien identity, which doesn’t make it any easier for him.

Rubbed shoulders with humans, the alien finds himself engulfed in ambivalent feelings for them and gradually begins to doubt his mission. Then he faces a moral dilemma: “Do people deserve to be saved?”

Alan Tudyk at his best

Resident Alien was created by Chris Sheridan and is based on the comic book of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. On screen, the story was enhanced by the acting of Alan Tudyk, known to science fiction fans for his roles in “Rogue One” or “Doom Patrol”.

This role of an alien in disguise as a completely alien and inappropriate human allows Alan Tudyk to deliver a great clown and mime work.

crazy humor

Absolutely classic with its worn-out theme of the Other and allowing, through the eyes of the Other, one to learn things about oneself, Resident Alien manages to make us laugh thanks to its originality. Whether it’s by dissecting ridiculous human behavior (“Why would they fold pizza before eating it?”) or when humans’ mistakes or emotions frustrate the plans of an alien who is only rational.

“It is completely fictitious,” this is what sparked the enthusiasm of columnist Yassin Namira in a debate series on the “Al-Dawwar” program, before linking the series to “When will Dexter meet” with “Crocodile Dundee”.

And despite shortness of breath throughout the 10 episodes, irony, black humor, and self-mockery allow “Resident Alien,” which has been renewed for a second season, to emerge.

Andréanne Quartier-la-Tente

“Resident Alien”, the unreleased first season (10 episodes) airs from Wednesday, June 30, 2021 around 10:45 PM on RTS Un. Play RTS For 7 days after broadcast.