Raymond Burke, in turn, supports Jay LaFleur

After Dennis Botvin and Luke Rubetta, Burke was the third former NHL legend to join the ranks of Club des 10, which was created to promote the CHUM fundraising campaign, as Lafleur is being treated for recurring lung cancer.

Lafleur was an established figure and had already lifted the fifth Stanley Cup when Porky started his skates in the National Hockey League (NHL) in the fall of 1979.

Twenty years after his retirement and his only victory at the Stanley Cup, the famous number 77 owner shared some memories of his illustrious career, before praising the personal strength and bravery of the Blond Devil.

The importance of the reason

Burke noted the generosity Lafleur has always shown regarding the constant requests for personal involvement and engagement to which he has responded throughout his career.

The man was never selfish. He has supported many causes and he still supports them now. And although he himself is at the center of an important battle for his health, he does not do it for himself, but for the sake of others always. It says a lot about the man he is. Raymond Burke

Burke did not hesitate to join the movement led by LaFleur. He explained that he himself lost his mother to colon cancer when he was only 12 years old. His father lost his battle with lung cancer in 2010.

As a player, we are often called up. The guy is facing great adversity, and I just hope together, we can make a difference , he added.

Even if he was a defender of his hometown Phil Saint Laurent, he was like Larry Robinson, Serge Savard and Jay La Pointe, Guy LaFleur was also part of his favorite players list.

Moreover, Burke keeps at home a poster he had taken from a photo taken in his first season, where he and Lafleur meet on ice during a match.