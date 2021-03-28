Trudeau says China’s sanctions on Canada are “unacceptable”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that MK Michael Chung, from Wellington-Halton Hills, Ont, is banned from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

If China punishes me, I will wear that punishment as a sign of honor “Member of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Special Committee on China-Canada Relations,” said Mr. Chung.

It is our duty to condemn China for its repression in Hong Kong and the extermination of the Uyghurs. We who live freely in democracies and the rule of law must speak up. Michael Chung

The Bloc Québécois, Representative Alexis Brunelle-DuceppeThe vice-president of the International Commission for Human Rights is also banned from residing in the Middle Kingdom. On Saturday afternoon, he called on the Trudeau government to acknowledge the existence of a genocide.

The interesting thing is that we have reached Chinese countermeasures regarding a file that the government does not acknowledge its existence , He said.

The Commons understood this, so at some point you have to get your head out of the sand and realize that there is a genocide in China right now. , he added.

China also subjected members of the Subcommittee of the Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs and International Development to these new sanctions ( FAAEPermanent Committee for Foreign Affairs and International Development ), Made up of liberals Peter Fonseca, Iqra Khaled, Jennifer O’Connell, conservatives Michael Chung and Kenny Chew, Quebecois Alexis Brunel Duseb, and the New Democrat Heather Macpherson.

The subcommittee submitted a report this month concluding that the atrocities in Xinjiang It constitutes a crime against humanity and a crime of genocide .

Penalties Unacceptable

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the sanctions as unacceptable in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

China’s sanctions are an attack on freedom of expression, transparency and democracy. Canada stands in solidarity with its parliamentarians against these unacceptable measures and will continue to defend human rights with its international partners. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Secretary of State Marc Garneau issued a statement saying that the government Besides Parliamentarians and all Canadians .

We continue to work with our partners to defend democracy and freedom of expression, and we will continue to take appropriate action when international human rights obligations are violated. , he wrote.

New Democratic Leader Jagmit Singh expressed solidarity with Michelle Chung W. All Canadian representatives accredited by China . If the Chinese government wants to stop the criticism, it must put an end to the human rights violations , he added.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole highlighted the work of Canadian representatives accredited by the Chinese Communist Party. I am proud of the work done by members of Parliament from all parties.

In the United States, Chairman of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom ( USCIRFAmerican Commission for International Religious Freedom ), Gail Manchine and his deputy, Tony Perkins, are also subject to sanctions.

Beijing prohibits Chinese enterprises and citizens from doing business with these people.

The head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, denounced the sanctions Incorrect Taken by China, confirming that this would only strengthen International attention On Genocide au Xinjiang.

We stand in solidarity with Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and other partners and allies around the world in calling on the People’s Republic of China to end human rights violations and abuses against Muslim-majority Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang. And the release of arbitrary detainees Mr. Blinken said.

They will burn their fingers

Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have it Sanctions adopted against four Chinese officials and one entity Monday in a concerted effort to pressure China to quit Persecution of the Uyghur Muslim Minority in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region .

Beijing believes that these decisions are based on Rumors and misinformation . The Chinese Government is firmly committed to protecting its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and urges relevant parties to fully understand the situation and correct their mistakes. , Writes the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They should stop political manipulation in issues related to Xinjiang, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and refrain from continuing on this wrong path. Otherwise, they will burn their fingers. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

In an interview with Radio Canada, former Canadian ambassador to China, Guy Saint-Jacques, considered that China is sending a clear message: Do not dare challenge us, because we will punish you. According to him, we can expect an escalation not only between Canada and China, but also between Western countries and the Asian giant.

Diplomatic crisis

On Monday, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada imposed coordinated sanctions against former and current leaders in China’s Xinjiang region. In particular, they condemned the arbitrary detention of more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities on the basis of their religion and ethnic and cultural affiliation, as well as political re-education, forced labor, torture and forced sterilization.

Tensions rose after that, and on Friday Beijing imposed new sanctions on British personalities and many foreign brands.

Since then, the Swedish company H&M has seen its products pulled from major Chinese online selling sites, and several Chinese actors and singers have announced that they have severed all links with Nike, Adidas, Converse or even Calvin Klein, of which they were ambassadors. ..