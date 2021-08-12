Rebecca Marino causes another surprise in Montreal

The 30-year-old Canadian overcame a tough start to the match to eventually win three sets of 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the world’s 31st racket.

It was very difficult to predict the outcome of this two-hour and 14-minute meeting at the end of the first round, with Padusa completely in control.

Marino was a wreck in her first two serve matches and found herself 0-4 behind. The 23-year-old Spaniard completed the opening set in 24 minutes with another break.

I don’t feel like I served the best I could, especially when compared to the duel against Keys , Marino confessed by video.

Maybe I started a little nervous and couldn’t find my rhythm in the first round. After the first round, I told myself I had to start over , she added.

The British Columbian, who is ranked 220 in the WTA, did much better after that. She stood up to her opponent throughout the second set before scoring the decisive break in the eleventh game.

In the last round, Marino quickly advanced with a break in the fourth, and was unable to finish the debate the first time she served the match, with a 5-2 draw, but recovered well on his second chance. She ended the meeting with ace, on the ninth of the day.

At least I was able to prove to myself and others that I don’t need to send serve to win such games. I can look forward to some solid play on serve. Quote from:Rebecca Marino

Paula Badusa Photo: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis

This is another big catch for Marino, who took advantage of a pass from the organizers to the main draw after sending off 16th seed Madison Keys in his first match. Indeed, Badosa is another great player this season on the track.

The Spaniard, who reached the quarter-finals in the Tokyo Olympics, won her first title, the WTA 250 tournament, this year in Belgrade, as well as reaching the semi-finals in Madrid, Charleston and Lyon. She also reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, the best result of her career at a major tournament.

In the round of 16, Marino will face top seed Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, who defeated American Sloane Stephens in three sets 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4 in her first match.

I guess I’m the underdog in all of these games, but I shouldn’t underestimate myself , said the representative of the maple leaf.

Once again, I will show up on the court and do my best. The task will not be easy. If I play at the level I can, I feel like I can compete with all these girls. Quote from:Rebecca Marino

Another double success

Vancouver continued brilliantly later in the day, winning the doubles match with Laval partner Leila Fernandez.

The Canadian duo beat the French duo Alexanne Lechemia and the American Ingrid Neil in three sets 5-7, 6-3, 10-2.

I like to play with a lila. When she asked me to play with her here, I was so excited to have the opportunity. We have grown together in the past and know each other very well. She is a hardworking worker, a very nice girl. Quote from:Rebecca Marino

Marino and Fernandez combined their efforts to obtain three aces during this duel that lasted 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Keebaker saw her solo ride stop in the first round.

Dabrowski also advanced in the doubles

Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner, Brazilian fifth seed Luisa Stefani, qualified for the second round by defeating Czech Renata Vorakova and Germany’s Julia Lohoff in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.

For their part, Canadians Melody Collard and Carol Gao were eliminated in the second round by American Desira Krause and Chilean Alexa Guarachi. The fourth candidate won the event in two sets 6-3, 6-4.