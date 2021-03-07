Recognition of qualifications: Quebec announces its support for people trained abroad

On Saturday, the Quebec government announced $ 4 million in support over four years to help people trained abroad in their efforts to have their qualifications recognized in the province.

This project, led by the Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Solidarity, Jean Boulet, is named Prêts pour la studio de des Qualities Foreigners (PRTCE).

Thus it will be possible to finance the costs of examinations, refresher training, professional contributions or study materials for people seeking recognition of their qualifications in Quebec, as indicated on Saturday by communication.

The FCRP will be available to “all permanent residents, Canadian citizens or temporary foreign workers who are eligible for active employment measures, or anyone who has been granted refugee status in Canada and has a legal right to work in Canada. Canada.”

Le Moulin Microcrédits and Microcredit Montréal, selected by the government after a call for projects, will analyze loan applications and direct accepted participants to a financial institution that meets their needs.

“This measure is important for foreign skilled workers who want to contribute to the vitality and vitality of Quebec. This measure will allow immigrants to receive a good boost during their recognition journey,” commented Minister Bole.

He added that this fund would also meet the demands of companies that have scarce employment. It is also believed that it will allow the newcomers to join the Canadian workforce more quickly.