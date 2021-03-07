Edward Mendy is already running through the history of the Premier League

Chelsea: Edward Mindy really made Premier League history

Arriving at the end of the transfer window as Chelsea’s side from Rennes, Edward Mindy quickly established himself in the blues cages thanks to his impressive performances.

In the closing days of the summer transfer window, Edward Mindy moved to the English capital. Author of a great season in Stade de Rennes, Senegalese international left Brittany to cross the Channel and reach London. Convinced of his abilities, Chelsea left a nice check for € 24 million to secure the services of a person who would very quickly replace Kepa Arrizabalage in the cages of Stamford Bridge.

Since the start of the 2020-2021 fiscal year in England, the skinny goalkeeper has passed OM goal and Reims has already made 30 appearances in all competitions, including 22 in the Premier League, and his stats are eloquent. In fact, he has kept 12 clean sheets in the league, or 55% of the matches. Of the 210 goalkeepers who have played at least 10 games at PL, he is the only one to have benefited from a “clean sheet” above 50%, Opta recalls. An achievement that more than ever justifies the financial effort made by his club to snatch him from Real Madrid, who has not yet bitten his fingers.