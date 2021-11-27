Eastern semi-finals | The Alouettes want to turn the page at the end of the season

(Hamilton) Montreal Alois finished the season with three defeats in their last four games. However, coach Khary Jones is confident that his club have followed in their stride on the eve of the Eastern Conference semi-final against the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

Frederic Daigle

Canadian Press

I think we learned from our mistakes. Unfortunately, you sometimes learn by hitting your head. I think we needed these lessons to learn how to be successful. Many teams have done without having the best season ever. You can be one of those teams. ”

Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris, who started Sunday at Tim Hortons Field, agrees.

“It’s often said that adversity helps build character. It’s a cliché, like saying victory builds character. It’s a group that has continued to improve and what I love about this team is that they have a dog. You will fight until your last breath. That’s why I think it’s going to be so much fun.” [ce dimanche]. »

Harris and the Alouettes will have to quickly set their pace against the Tiger-Cats. But the Montreal team will get reinforcements for this playoff, with receiver Eugene Lewis to be present after treatment for a thigh injury that prevented him from participating in Thursday’s training.

“It’s always important to have him in training,” Harris said. Make no mistake: Dante Absher [son remplaçant] He is a great athlete who will be a star recipient when given the opportunity to wear a uniform on a regular basis. But GNU is already a star player. He’s the kind of player who lets you miss a shot and still catch it.

Photograph by Graham Higgs, archived by the Canadian Press Eugene Lewis

“With Geno, Reggie White Jr. and Quan Bray, we have a full set of receivers. Having Geno gives a boost to our attack.”

Lewis has been the Alouettes’ leading wide receiver this season with 62 catches for 964 yards and nine touchdowns.

PHOTO MARTIN TREMBLAY, PRESS ARCHIVES Marc Antoine Decoy

Quebec’s Marc Antoine Dekouy will experience his first inter-professional playoff. His name is listed as Ty Cranston’s replacement for the position of Marauder.

“I feel proud, in my first season, to participate in the qualifiers, especially within a team that is able to do well,” said Carabines de Université de Montreal previously. We told ourselves at the beginning of the season that we had a special group that could achieve great things. […] I drink from all the veterans’ experiences within this team. ”

The Alouettes also included junior quarterback Shea Patterson as veteran reserve midfielder Harris, ahead of Matthew Shiltz, who was named to their injury list in a single match.

As for the Tiger-Cats, the Bralon Addison’s wide receiver will be discontinued.

Earlier this week, Addison was removed from the six-game injured list, allowing him to resume training with the team.

Canadian midfielder Darius Serraco is listed among the Tiger-Cats’ starters, but the final decision on his condition will be made before the match.