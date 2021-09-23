Recruitment in Europe for CISSS du Bas-Saint-Laurent

President and CEO of CISSSIntegrated health and social services center , Isabelle Mallo notes that her organization is registered in the Employment Program offered by the Government of Quebec. Currently, only 190 positions for nurses, nursing assistants, and respiratory therapists are filled at Bas-Saint-Laurent.

Isabelle Mallo says she has received positive responses over the past few days regarding this recruitment process. However, she prefers to let the regional government make its announcement on the matter.

Bas-Saint-Laurent must be part of the regions of Quebec that will initially be the peloton for this programme. Quote from:Isabelle Mallo, President and CEO of CISSS du Bas-Saint-Laurent

Isabelle Mallo, President and CEO of the Bas-Saint-Laurent Integrated Center for Health and Social Services (CISSS). Photo: Radio Canada/Patrick Bergeron

This attack could make it possible to reduce service outages in various hospitals, including those in Matane and La Boucatere. But as Isabelle Mallo points out, there is no silver bullet for solving the health workforce shortage.

Compulsory vaccination

Moreover, the CISSSIntegrated health and social services center Bas-Saint-Laurent should have a better idea of ​​the vaccination rate of its employees within a few days.

Ms Mallo, like other leaders at the county’s integrated health and social services centers, will have to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, in two doses, starting October 15.

This directive will be in effect for any employee who has contact with patients for more than 15 minutes in the performance of their duties.

This will give us about two weeks to see if there are any issues with some of them MRCProvincial District Municipality from the region. Quote from:Isabelle Mallo, President and CEO, CISSS du Bas-Saint-Laurent

Isabelle Mallo assures that everything will be done to avoid outages at Bas-Saint-Laurent.