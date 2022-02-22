Severe cold warnings in British Columbia

Wind chills are expected near minus 10 to 15 on Monday in Greater Vancouver, Howe Sound and Fraser Valley.

The Peace River, Elk River Valley, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks areas can see temperatures below 40 as the winds cool, according to Environment Canada.

In the Elk River Valley, the mercury is expected to drop to minus 29 degrees Celsius on Monday evening and there will be cold winds of minus 34 degrees.

In the northeast, on Dawson Creek, the thermometer on Tuesday morning showed minus 30 degrees Celsius and the wind chill was minus 38.

Environment Canada warns that extreme cold can cause frostbite and hypothermia.

” cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on skin exposed to wind chill. » – Quote from Environment Canada

shelters

The city of Vancouver will open six cold-weather shelters for people living on the streets. Photo: Radio Canada

Because of the sudden cold, the city of Vancouver will open six very cold shelters through Wednesday, as well as four warming centers.

Nicole Moshe, of the Union Gospel Mission, explains that homeless people are at high risk during periods of extreme cold.

She points out that they often suffer from hypothermia and pneumonia and that extreme cold can have deadly consequences for those living on the streets.

Nicole Mucci adds that anyone looking for a place at a shelter in the Vancouver area can call 211.

With information from Joel Ballard