Reduced gynecologists’ wages by $11 million

All of our members are currently or will soon be affected in one way or another by changes in their rates. wrote to them.

The magnitude of the problem is that for the vast majority of our obstetrician and gynecologist members, some procedures can account for up to 15% of their total annual salary. Dr. Garcia adds.

According to data from the Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ), 566 gynecologists and obstetricians in Quebec recorded an average total compensation of $383,993 in 2019. So tens of thousands of dollars are at risk.

The president of the association believes that other groups of specialists can be invited to fulfill the commitments made by the Federation of Quebec specialists. (FMSQ) with Quebec in 2019.

Not only are we the lowest paid specialty of all surgical specialties and ranked 26th out of all 35 associations in the union, but we are still being asked to donate an additional $10.9 million. He denounced inviting its members to participate in an extraordinary meeting in November.

The frustration expressed by Dr. Garcia is widely shared by many of the obstetricians and gynecologists he consulted with RCI.

Someone said it doesn’t make sense for radiologists to make an average of more than $800,000. So if they are looking for money, let them go that way. We often work at night and on weekends. They are not.

This source, who wishes to keep a secret, thinks so do ophthalmologists now appendix Processes that have been simplified in recent years.

A few months ago, the Association of Anesthesiologists of Quebec also expressed its dismay.

Reach $140 million by March 2022

In 2019, FMSQ agreed with the government to provide $1.605 billion, with the goal of containing salary increases given to physicians by the Liberal government in 2015.

FMSQ and a new joint body, the Institute for Business Importance in Medical (IPAM), have been given a mandate to create a total of $450 million by April 2023. related to the importance of medical procedures .

Joined by Radio Canada, IPAM Director General, Jean-Francois Foisy, Supports taking double bites, in association with FMSQ .

We are currently working on a $65 million suite of measures […] And FMSQ will save us $35 million soon , Determines.

I would be happy if I had $140 million in recurring savings actions in March 2022 M explains. Fawzi. Another $100 million block would also have to be built the following year.

In FMSQ, Director of Public Affairs, Anne-Louise Chauvet, notes in writing that the connection is an important project of FMSQ [et que] Recently, measures have been proposed regarding capping some activities .

add it in In agreement with the associations, FMSQ opposed it, as this proposal does not reflect the reality of the medical activities involved [et] Work continues to identify relevant measures within the LPAM .

The budget for medical professionals is approximately $4.9 billion per year. This amount represents about 4% of Quebec’s total budget.