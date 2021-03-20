Refused to wear a muzzle: The director was stabbed multiple times

A restaurant manager was stabbed several times by a man who refused to wear a mask.

Also read: Direct | The latest developments on the Coronavirus

Police in League City, Texas, are searching for the person who allegedly showed up at Jack in the Box, according to CNN reports.

Since he was not wearing a mask, the staff told him that he must wear a face covering or choose to drive through the car.

Police say the man sought confrontation by accusing the restaurant workers of not wanting to serve him because he was homeless.

Then he started walking towards the exit, but when the manager turned his back on him, the customer threw himself at the director and stabbed him with something like a pocket knife.

The customer fled the scene by bike and the director was taken to hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his arm and torso.

League City officials have indicated that the restaurant manager has returned home, according to CNN reports.

The attacker has been identified as 53-year-old James Schultz, a man who lives in the area. An arrest warrant was issued against him.