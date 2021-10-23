Regis Labium will receive the Legion of Honor

The outgoing mayor of Quebec, Regis Labomme, will receive the Legion of Honor, France’s highest honour, on Saturday from the hands of Alain Juppe, former French prime minister, former Bordeaux mayor and current member of the Constitutional Council.

Regis Labium and Alain Juppe have known each other since 2008. They met thanks to a twinning agreement between Quebec and Bordeaux, a city of which Mr. Juppe was mayor for more than 20 years (1995-2004, 2006-2019).

The good bond between the two men contributed to the creation of the Bordeaux fête le vin à Québec event, whose premiere in 2012 coincided with the fiftieth anniversary of the twinning agreement.

In 2016, Régis Labomme called on French citizens living in Quebec to support Alain Juppé in the right-wing and center primaries for the 2017 presidential election. Bordeaux’s mayor had bowed to François Fillon.

As mayor of Bordeaux and Quebec, Alain Juppé and Régis Labomme signed several cooperation programs between the two cities (archives). Photo: Radio Canada

After 14 years as mayor of Quebec, Regis Labomme announced last May that he would not run for a fifth term. He will hand the keys to Town Hall next month.

knight rank

The Legion of Honor is awarded in the name of the French Head of State to reward the most deserving citizens in all fields of activity.

It does not ask itself and is not accompanied by any material or financial advantage, as the Grand Chancellery of the Legion of Honor determines.

Each year, more than 300 people are distinguished outside France.

Mr. Labume will receive the rank of Chevalier. Badges will be handed over to him on Saturday at 3 pm at the Town Hall in the presence of the Consul General of France in Quebec, Frederic Sanchez.