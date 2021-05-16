Rehabilitation passes through Sfax

Today at five o’clock in the evening at the Taib El Mehairi stadium in Sfax, Kanari Jarjra will return to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup by responding to Sfax FC, on behalf of the first leg of the Confederation Cup quarter-finals. .

A very important meeting in which the followers of Denise Lavan must negotiate well. In other words, they are bound to put in a good operation and thus make a good choice before the return match scheduled for May 23 at Stadium 1.he is-November. It is true that the task of Yellow and Green for JSK promises to be difficult against a good opponent, difficult to beat at home, but Souad’s teammates have moved as competitors with a strong intention to return with a convincing result. Suddenly he took a big step towards qualifying for the semi-finals of this continental competition.

Score at least one goal

JSK players today will face an opponent who has passed through the group stage without a defeat, as will JSK, who has scored three wins and three draws. What is certain, they will have to take it very seriously and give everything on the pitch to avoid any nasty surprises for the simple reason that the Tunisian team rarely loses at home. The Canary Islands coaching staff in Jarjara intends to exercise caution but insists on the necessity of imposing their style of play and trying to return with victory. Coach Denis Lavani is also insisting on attacking competence and wants to score at least one goal which will definitely be key to qualifying in anticipation of the second leg, which will take place on 23 May in Tizi Ouzou on the first stadium.he is-November. Bin Sayeh’s companions will have to be vigilant and do their best to hope for victory. Moreover, the French technician warned his men against any overconfidence, asking them to remain alert from the start of the match.

The defense faces a serious test

In addition to the need to score away, JSK should avoid scoring goals and try to keep their cage empty in the second leg. The ideal is to keep keeper Osama Benbot cage so as not to complicate the situation in the second leg. This is the reason why the club’s technical staff, headed by Denis Lavani, insists on defensive rigor in training. But this does not mean that Ben Abdi’s comrades will just defend. They would undoubtedly dare to move forward by focusing more on counterattacks in an attempt to surprise the opponent. They should start the match hard and fight back on defense, not cold money. This is the strength of the Tunisian club, which is pressuring its opponents at home to intercept them. Ait Abdel Salam’s companions are encouraged to exit the big match and score at least one goal that allows them to approach the second leg with confidence.