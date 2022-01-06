Remote access to UQAC

Online courses are scheduled until at least January 17, Legault government announced on December 30. But unlike many Quebec universities that have postponed returning face to face by one to two weeks, the managementUniversity of Quebec at Chicoutimi UQAC She hopes to be able to welcome the students to class on January 17th.

For us, student success is really at the heart of our decisions and what we hear, and what our students as well as professors and lecturers have told us, is that physical presence on campus has sometimes made a big difference, says UQAC Director of Communications and Public Relations Marie Carlin Laflame. That’s why we decided to go there with government guidelines.

L ‘University of Quebec at Chicoutimi UQAC However it will readjust firing if Quebec’s directives change.

foreign students

Starting the remote session will not have any effect on the number of international students, as the majority of them have already arrived in the region.

They are welcomed at the university site to collect their school belongings such as diaries, student card and bus card.

Like all students, they will start their lessons almost to continue the face-to-face session as soon as possible. It would be very annoying for them to have to live in their apartment or dorm room instead of living the experience on campus. , confirms Marie Carlin to Films.

