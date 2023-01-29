Online: Russian soldiers attack Kherson. Ukraine reports that civilians were killed, and a medical clinic came under fire on the radio

- The authorities recorded a total of 36 attacks from the Russian side in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson during the day. The town hall there reported that at least three civilians were killed and several others injured.
- France is negotiating with Ukraine to supply Mirage fighter jets. This was reported by BFMTV.
- Germany does not yet want to discuss sending fighter jets to Ukraine.
Post it on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Post on LinkedIn
printing press
Copy the url
Short address
Close
The Ukrainian Ministry of Health announced that the Russian army from the opposite bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson also bombed a clinic. A nurse was wounded in the attack.
Russian missiles have struck even the most densely populated areas of this provincial city, as footage from social media shows.
German Chancellor Schulz wants to talk to Putin again, and they last called him in December
Read the article
At the end of last year, the Russian army withdrew from Kherson to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River under Ukrainian pressure. Since then, offensive artillery and mortar fire has been launched from there.
Russia continues to attack in Donbass as well – especially in the Bakhmut, Avdizhevka and Volidar regions. The Russian attacks on Sunday injured several civilians, according to the local military and civil administration.
Ukraine wants to acquire Mirage fighters from France. According to sources close to the negotiations, Paris has so far been reticent about Ukraine’s request.
Germany still refuses to send warplanes to Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Schultz said it. According to him, another topic should not be opened immediately after the announcement of the delivery of tanks. At the same time, Berlin assures that it will continue to provide the necessary assistance to Kiev.
Post it on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Post on LinkedIn
printing press
Copy the url
Short address
Close
“Alcohol scholar. Twitter lover. Zombieaholic. Hipster-friendly coffee fanatic.”