Online: Russian soldiers attack Kherson. Ukraine reports that civilians were killed, and a medical clinic came under fire on the radio

The authorities recorded a total of 36 attacks from the Russian side in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson during the day. The town hall there reported that at least three civilians were killed and several others injured.

France is negotiating with Ukraine to supply Mirage fighter jets. This was reported by BFMTV.

Germany does not yet want to discuss sending fighter jets to Ukraine.



Kherson

17:48 January 29, 2023

An 84-year-old woman clears rubble in front of the house where she lives in Kherson | Photo: Nacho Doce | Source: Reuters

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health announced that the Russian army from the opposite bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson also bombed a clinic. A nurse was wounded in the attack.

Russian missiles have struck even the most densely populated areas of this provincial city, as footage from social media shows.



At the end of last year, the Russian army withdrew from Kherson to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River under Ukrainian pressure. Since then, offensive artillery and mortar fire has been launched from there.

Russia continues to attack in Donbass as well – especially in the Bakhmut, Avdizhevka and Volidar regions. The Russian attacks on Sunday injured several civilians, according to the local military and civil administration.

Ukraine wants to acquire Mirage fighters from France. According to sources close to the negotiations, Paris has so far been reticent about Ukraine’s request.

Germany still refuses to send warplanes to Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Schultz said it. According to him, another topic should not be opened immediately after the announcement of the delivery of tanks. At the same time, Berlin assures that it will continue to provide the necessary assistance to Kiev.

Haar, CTK



