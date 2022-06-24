Repealing Abortion Rights: ‘It’s God’s Will,’ Says Trump

Former US President Donald Trump announced the abolition of the right to abortion, which was decided by the US Supreme Court last Friday in response to “God’s will.”

He told Fox News that the decision “follows the Constitution” and “brings everything back to the state level, which it always should have been.”

When asked about his role, the Republican billionaire responded, because he had appointed three justices and thus frankly overturned the majority of the Supreme Court in the conservative camp: “It’s God’s will.”

And in a press release, he assigned himself a leadership role.

“Today’s lockdown, the greatest victory of life in a generation, along with other recent decisions, is only made possible because I have fulfilled my promise, including the appointment and inauguration of three respected and powerful constitutional scholars to the Supreme Court of the United States of America,” he said. “It was a great honor for me!”

The former president argued that he “has not shied away from the radical Democratic left, or its bogus media associates,” or non-Trump Republicans.

“These major victories show that even if the radical left is doing everything they can to destroy our country, your rights are protected, and the country is defended,” said the person who openly flirts with the possibility of running for the White House again in 2024.