Outaouais will be well represented in the Canadian Karate Championships

The area will be well represented there: about forty karatekas from five different dojos in Ottawa will be involved in the work starting on 1Verse Until July 3. About 530 athletes and more than 180 coaches will make the trip to the east of the country.

Outaouais has always done well on the national and international scene, so we have good reason to believe that both the athletes and the athletes who come from other dojos have an excellent chance of getting on the podium. believes Sensei Rock Guindon, who will accompany ten Larouche Karate dojo athletes.

Among the many, some Karate like Mathieu Doucet will have their first national experience.

Of course this will be it cheerful To win, but I’m going there to get some cheerful The worst of the experience says the teenager.

Others are more experienced. Bronze medalist at the Pan American Championships in May, Hana Furomoto Deshis has only one goal in mind.

Of course I don’t expect anything from me other than first place, because I want to defend my title, so definitely that’s the goal National team member confirms.

Lily-Rose Nolet and Hana Furumoto-Deshaies are two of the most talented Gatineau karatekas (archives). photo courtesy

The Gatineau resident especially hopes that her presence will be beneficial to her less experienced training partners so that they too can achieve success.

We are a great team for thrones karate. First of all, I’m going there to cheer the little ones who are coming with us for the first time and to have fun expertise defines Furumoto-Deshaies.

One thing is for sure, whether young or not too young, the Karateka Gatineau will be well-equipped to take on the challenges that await them on the tatami mat.

We leave, after training, with a mental coach to visualize what it takes to prepare for a major tournament like this confirms Mr. Gendon.

After three years of waiting, the best karate from coast to coast will be able to do battle again. The athletes in Ottawa declare it loud and clear: They have no intention of returning from this big meet empty-handed.