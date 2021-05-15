Republicans in Congress line up behind Trump to regain power

House Republicans are united, and the movement to make America great again, strong The billionaire immediately cheered up at a press release, repeating his iconic slogan.

In her acceptance speech after the closed Republican vote in the House, former moderate Elise Stefanic indicated that Donald Trump was playing a role. Critical role in the party.

After a tumultuous week among the Republican congressmen, which reached its climax Liz Cheney was ousted from Party Number Three on Wednesday In the House of Representatives, an elected New Yorker presented herself as a staunch combiner with strong support.

Of the 212 Republican members elected to the House of Representatives, 134 and 46 voted against her in a secret ballot. Liz Cheney was among thirty elected officials who did not participate, according to US media.

The new role for Conference chair Elise Stefanek will convey the party’s message internally and to the electorate, a position that is even more important as the parliamentary elections approach in November 2022.

Americans know the stakes are too great She said.

We are on the offensive and we will regain the majority in 2022. We must unite I knocked, pointing to the common enemy: The extremist, destructive, extreme leftist program Democratic President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The New York-elected official stressed that Liz Cheney, like other rare great critics of the former president, still held her place within the party, but at the same time confirmed her support for the former real estate businessman: We are united and working with President Trump .

But divisions within the party remain deep between the small anti-Trump group and the parliamentarians who support it … or remain silent.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, the elected state of Wyoming was among the 10 House Republicans who voted for the trial of Donald Trump. Incitement to revolt During the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

Then the Senate acquitted the former US president.

Since then, the Wyoming official has been relentlessly condemned Lies are very serious The billionaire who claims, despite all the evidence, that the last presidential election was his stolen .

I don’t think he should be leading the party I knocked on CNN Friday night. And it’s really important that we Republicans stand up for the truth.

More than four months after the attack, tension still haunts the halls of Congress.

On Wednesday, the elected Trump was punished for her controversial remarks, Marjorie Taylor Green, once again attacked the famous progressive young woman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by asking, shouting, why she supports her. Terrorists , Evoking left-wing extremist groups and the Black Lives Matter movement. Rare behavior under the venerable Capitol dome has infuriated Democrats.

Elise Stefanic arrived at Congress in January 2015 with a much milder line than Liz Cheney, and she had initially kept her distance from Donald Trump.

It even voted against its major tax reform in 2017 and voiced opposition to many landmark decisions, including the US withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

Elise Stefanek graduated from Harvard University and worked in the White House for George W. Bush from 2006 to 2009. She was 30 – at the time – the youngest woman to be elected to Congress.