Saskatoon anti-transgender tweets revealed from a Saskatoon real estate agent

At the head of the family business Bird RealtyOf RE / MAX Saskatoon RealtorsCam Bird indicated on Twitter that Canada’s Chief of Public Health, Dr Teresa Tamm, had changed her gender.

Director of the organization OUTSaskatoonJack Saddleback Hopes Cam Bird makes an apology to the LGBTQ + community and Dr. Tam.

It is unacceptable for a public figure to say this kind of thing. Quote from:Jack Saddleback, Director of OUTSaskatoon

Saskatoon real estate broker Jon Aschenbrener, LGBTQ + community member, calls Cam Bird comments Disgusting .

The Saskatchewan Real Estate Association (SRA) said in a statement that it promotes inclusion and diversity.

The MsSaskatchewan Real Estate Association Do not tolerate Mr Bird’s comments. These do not represent the values ​​and beliefs of our organization.

The MsSaskatchewan Real Estate Association It says it has disciplinary mechanisms in place, which were initiated on the basis of complaints received against its members.

RE / MAX had not yet responded to the estate agent’s comments at the time this article was published.

With information from Genevieve Patterson