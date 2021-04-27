Soon Bon Jovi at a car concert near you

On Saturday, May 22nd, Bon Jovi will give an international concert … on the big screen! In order to adapt to the epidemic, the popular American group decided to participate in the series Anchor s driving Who is back in 2021.

This unprecedented concert will be shown in more than 300 cars in the United States, Canada and Ireland, as well as in select theaters around the world. In Quebec, Bon Jovi fans will be able to see their favorite collection at the Ciné-parc in Saint-Eustache, north of Montreal. Other locations will be announced soon.

« Bon Jovi is a global icon and we’re very proud that the band has agreed to kick-start the 2021 concert season! The epidemic has taught us that there are new ways of live entertainment and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class entertainment events for the whole family. There are millions of fans who usually do not attend live concerts, whether it’s because they live far from the big venues or because tickets are so expensive. Artists can now reach these fans in a completely new way Said Walter Kinsey, President of Encore Drive-In Nights, in a statement.

Last year, the first version of this initiative featured concerts by Metallica, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kane Brown.

Tickets for the new Bon Jovi show will go on sale Thursday, April 29, at noon, on Bon Jovi’s websiteAnchor s driving.