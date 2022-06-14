Rick Bowness would be interested in directing Martin St. Louis in Montreal

Now that Martin St-Louis’ contract file has been officially settled, all that remains is to see who his assistants will be next year. Alex Burroughs, Luke Richardson and Trevor Litovsky have all filled the role, but change at this level is far from impossible.

After all, Richardson appears to be in the race to become the next Black Hawks coach at the moment, and St. Louis has said in the past that he’d like to have another assistant behind the bench. And by the force of circumstances, he risks moving one way or the other.

and in them notebook In the week, Marc-Antoine Godin and Arbon Basso revealed interesting information that was revealed to them on the subject: Rick Bowness would be interested in coming to guide Martin St. Louis in Montreal.

We will not make a notebook every week during the recession, Tweet embed And I, but we’ve had things to talk about this week.

Gorton’s Draft History

🏒 Could Rick Bowness interest CH?

🏒 Mysterious measurements in the sethttps://t.co/SgNDl0zxtu Marc Antoine Godin (Magodin) June 14, 2022

Rick Bowness was a long Coaching career in the NHL. He’s coached 639 games as head coach on the Pittsman circuit (particularly as a top star in the past three seasons) and has also spent a number of years as an assistant.

Among his stops as a right-hand man, he notably spent in Tampa Bay between 2013 and 2018 as an assistant to John Cooper. That’s when he met Lightning captain at the time Martin St. Louis, Godin and Basu noted in their text.

Bowness resigned as coach of the All-Stars at the end of last season, and his contract is nearing expiration. At his age, his years leading the team seem to be over, but his experience makes him a prime candidate for an assistant.

In particular, I wrote a text a few months ago about the fact that Bowness could be an interesting candidate to come and support Martin St. Louis in Montreal in 2022-23.There is clearly interest from the 67-year-old. Will St-Louis and CH also be interested and will they be able to find common ground? Well, that remains to be seen.

But if Luke Richardson (unfortunately) left, Bowness would be a good choice to replace him. And even if Richardson stayed, couldn’t Bowness be the fourth deputy?

Many of

– It’s kind of like Predators and Shea Weber, to give you a simple comparison.

The future of veteran defenseman Duncan Keith is receiving great attention from Black Hawkshttps://t.co/l9n2Xox10w —RDS (RDSca) June 14, 2022

– I have a feeling it will be Joshua Roy.

Jean-François Hoully confirmed that Jesse Yellonen will not wear the uniform for Game Seven. He can be replaced by an attacking player. Maybe Joshua or Kevin Roy. No decision yet if we go with 11 or 12 strikers. Tweet embed – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) June 14, 2022

“Braline, no doubt.

6 square aces in 8 years: what does lightning represent? – 5 to 7 (@5a7RDS) June 14, 2022

– Huge news for MLS. In the current situation, Thus matches will not be broadcast on TVA Sports and TSN from 2023 (but the league is considering the possibilities).

– Things are moving in penguins.