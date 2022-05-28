Formula 1: Charles Leclerc will start in Monaco; Sergio Perez loses control late in the third quarter

Saturday, May 28, 2022. 11:02

Monaco – Will this time be right for Charles Leclerc?

The Ferrari driver took the lead on Saturday in the qualifying session for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, which ended narrowly by many of his rivals.

Leclerc clocked a time of 1 minute 11.376 seconds around the circuit that intersects with the Principality of Monaco, already marking his fifth place this season – and second in a row in Monaco.

As the final seconds of the third quarter approached, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez lost control of his car at the exit of the corner into the tunnel, and the rear end hit the safety wall head-on.

Perez loses control and Sainz can’t avoid the collision

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr., who had been following Perez closely, could not avoid him and in turn made contact with Mexican Red Bull. After that, the road was completely closed, the race guards decided to raise the red flag, signaling at the same time the end of the qualifying session.

“Perez hit the wall in front of me, and I was on my way. I saw the yellow flag, then I jumped on the brake and tried to dodge as much as I could. It’s disappointing because I couldn’t go to first. But this is Monaco. You never know, and I just felt like,” said the Spaniard. Good in the car today.”

Consequently, Ferrari will monopolize the front row of the grid for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, which bodes well for the Scuderia as there are very few areas to cross at this legendary circuit.

“It is very special; I am very satisfied. Things have been going really well since the start of the weekend, and my last run before the red flag was pretty good. “I pushed to the limit,” Leclerc said.

Leclerc will have to be careful, as bad luck seems to haunt him for a few years in Monaco. He never made it to the finish line there since the beginning of his career.

In addition, the weather forecast indicates a good possibility of rain on Sunday, which could mix things up during the race.

For his part, Perez will start from the second row, along with the captain of the world championship, his teammate Max Verstappen.

“We couldn’t fight for first today; Charles was very good. It’s disappointing, because I think our drivers could have slightly improved their times. We’re starting from third and fourth on the grid, and maybe Mother Nature helps us,” said Christian Horner. Red Bull manager.

He was followed by Lando Norris, who drives his McLaren, in fifth, ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell.

The top ten in the standings were completed by Fernando Alonso (Alpine) – who also hit the bars late in the session, damaging his front wing – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Esteban Ocon (Albin).

For his part, Quebecer Lance Stroll’s buggy couldn’t do better than the 18th, right ahead of Torontonian Nicholas Latifi who drives a Williams.

When he learned he was going to start from the back of the group, the Mont-Tremblant driver, who was going through a tough season so far, fired a grunt of frustration on the waves of Aston Martin’s radio.

Leclerc lost the overall lead last week in Spain. Verstappen, the world champion, has won the last three races and is six points ahead of Leclerc in the standings.

Earlier on Saturday, Perez showed that Red Bull has the pace to rival Ferrari, having beaten Leclerc in the third and final free practice session.

However, Monaco dominated the first two sessions of free practice on Friday, while Mercedes once again struggled with porpoise pits problems.