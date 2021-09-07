Aloyt confirmed the news in a press release on Monday evening.

The start of the Twitter gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?

Wittenhall owned the Montreal team from 1997 to 2019 and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame as a builder in 2015.

He has played a major role in reviving the Alouettes, in terms of management, football operations and community engagement.

Upon arriving as a team owner, he established a winning philosophy that the Alouettes followed throughout the 2000s.

From 2000 to 2010, Aloette won eight Gray Cup finals in 11 years, winning the Canadian Football League’s most important cup three times.

In 22 seasons with Wittenhall at the helm, Alwight won the Eastern Conference title on 10 occasions. They also scored 223 wins.

A native of Wisconsin, Whittenhall graduated from Princeton University and was a founding member of the prestigious McConnell Whittenhall & Company.

Wittenhall became interested in professional football in the late 1960s, when he was part-owner of the Boston Patriots, in the NFL. When the team jumped into the NFL, as the New England Patriots did, he remained part of the team.