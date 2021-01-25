Rogers 5G network has been ranked the most reliable in the Greater Toronto Area

Umlaut, the global leader in assessing mobile networks and benchmarks, has tested 5G networks across the Greater Toronto Area and awarded Rogers the No.1 spot.

TORONTO, Jan 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – According to a new study released today by Umlaut, the world leader in evaluating the mobile network and its benchmarks, Rogers ranks first with the most reliable 5G network and also scores the best data service performance on 5G network in the greater Toronto area. Now that 5G paves the way for a world of new possibilities and applications, from smart city solutions to lag-free and accessible multiplayer experiences anywhere, or manufacturing with robots, customers can now access the largest and most reliable 5G network in the metropolitan region. Toronto area.

“As a major business center and populous region in Canada, the Greater Toronto Area is ideal for technology and innovation, and we are proud to offer the best 5G network for residents and businesses across the region. Rogers Communications Officer. As we continue to invest in,” said Jorge Fernandez, Chief Technology Officer. The future With 5G for Canadians, reliability will remain the cornerstone of our world-class networks so we can help customers stay connected when they need it most. ”

Rogers scored a total of 917 points out of a maximum 1,000 points in his Voice Index mobile data performance audit for the Greater Toronto Area. Umlaut, which tests mobile networks in more than 120 countries around the world, measured the performance of data services by testing across the greater Toronto area with the latest compatible smartphones. The company assigns an overall rating to each Canadian provider by evaluating the performance of common activities that consumers do on the network, such as browsing popular websites, downloading and uploading content, and watching streaming video content.

UMLAUT ran tests throughout the Greater Toronto Area and took more than 14,000 sample data. The test focused on network reliability, responsiveness, download / upload speed, and online video playback quality and stability. Click Here (English only) for more information.

Consumers and businesses on Rogers Infinite or Rogers Business’ unlimited data sharing plan with a 5G-enabled device can access Rogers 5G network exclusively supported by Ericsson. Rogers 5G is now available in 47 communities in Ontario It is the largest 5G network in the country. In fact, it serves more than 160 markets across the country3. In December 2020, Rogers announced the launch of the first product 5G independent core network In Canada, with support from Ericsson, in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, marking the next important step in the evolution of its 5G network.

Rogers has invested more than $ 30 billion over the past 35 years to build the nation’s most trusted and trusted wireless network. In 2020 our wireless network scored, for the second year in a row, the best results in your test Umlaut (only English). In 2020, Dinar power Rogers is also ranked 1st in the West and Ontario for the quality of its wireless network. According to a recent report, Rogers’ wireless network provides the most consistent speeds of any nationwide wireless network in the country in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to empowering Canadians every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, bought his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Rogers grew into a leadership position in technology and media. It is dedicated to providing the very best in wireless, residential, sports and media content to individuals and businesses here. Its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol RCI.A and RCI.B and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol RCI. To learn more about us, visit aproposde.rogers.com.

1 Rogers ranked first in the Umlaut mobile data performance audit for the Greater Toronto Area that was completed in December 2020. See https://www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada(only English).

2 ‘Most Trusted’ according to a review of Umlaut performance on mobile networks in Canada, June 2020; “Trusted network” based on the total number of wireless subscribers.

3 Most comprehensive coverage on a total square footage basis of Rogers’ 5G network compared to published coverage of other national networks.

4 https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/PDF-112/Accenture-Accelerating-5G-in-Canada-PoV-2019.pdf#zoom=50 (The article is in English only)