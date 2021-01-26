Resident Evil Village: The Internet is smitten with Mrs. Dimitrisko [EN IMAGES]

About ten days ago, the Internet discovered Mrs. Demetrisco, a (very) great vampire who would be one of the opponents of Resident Evil Village.

Unveiled for the first time in a very brief preview in mid-January, the distinguished giant, with her style from another era and her bright smile, was not very reassuring.

do not miss #REShowcase Jan 21 at 2:00 PM PDT! Join Resident Evil producers and our host, Brittney Brombacher (Embed a Tweet), On a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever game, and more Resident Evil news! pic.twitter.com/aaZGPfE9cA – Resident Evil (RE_Games) January 14, 2021

But what is the web, the reaction of internet users was very different.

Instead, they showed a lot of love … and a raw, let’s say, attraction toward Mrs. Demetrisko.

Memes, fan artwork, lewd messages, everything is there.

Not to mention the person who manages social networks for vampire, Who also joined the party.

Last Thursday, at the height of happiness, fans had the opportunity to meet (almost) vampire mania in person at the premier demo. Resident Evil Village, Released on PS5.

And guess what, the flood of honors for Capcom’s brutal innovation is back online.

You’d think Resident Evil wouldn’t put the pieces together. Do you think I wouldn’t realize, that the tall woman vampire is actually a lust from Alchemist Fullmetal’s mother ?! pic.twitter.com/d0kafyf16P – Griever Slayer ♣ ♠ ️ ♦ ♥ ️ (@ Foxinbox01) January 24, 2021

Others even worship one of the opponent’s “daughters”, whom we also meet on a demo.

So, will Mrs. Dimitrisco be the emulator of Nemesis and Mr. X? Will she chase us relentlessly to the four corners of her “castle”? Nothing is confirmed yet, but we very much doubt that this is the case. Which would satisfy a large portion of the web …

In any case, we will definitely find out about it in Resident Evil Village, Which will be released on May 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.