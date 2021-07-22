Pay dividends on 1he is October 2021 after the standard date September 9, 2021

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 – Rogers Communications Inc. (“Rogers”) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend totaling 50 cents per share for its non-voting Class B shares and its Class A shares with voting rights. Excellence.

The announced quarterly distributions will be paid at 1he is October 2021 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2021. These quarterly dividends are payable only on the terms and conditions established by Rogers’ Board of Directors, and no dividends are paid before this time.

